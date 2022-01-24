Federal Government reaffirms commitment to M1 Pacific Motorway extension

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was in town on Monday, reaffirming the federal government commitment to see through the M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace.

The commonwealth announced another $80 million for the project, bringing the total spend to $1.68 billion.

It’s proposed the 15km extension of the motor way, with a dual carriage way between Black Hill and Raymond Terrace, will remove more than 25,000 vehicles a day from choke points between Newcastle and Maitland.

A 2.6km bridge over the New England Highway and Hunter River is also a key feature, bypassing the notorious traffic congestion locals would know all too well at Hexham. The bridge would carry cars from Tarro to Heatherbrae.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the extension will get people home sooner and safer and keep freight moving.

“Our Government is committed to delivering this transformational project, which will bust congestion to provide more reliable travel times for commuters.

“It’s going to be a real game-changer for motorists, delivering a 15-kilometre extension of the M1 Pacific Motorway with two lanes in each direction from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace.

“This will ease congestion for more than 25,000 vehicles a day travelling between Newcastle and Maitland, keeping commuters moving and giving them time back in their day.

“The project will also deliver an important economic boost to the Hunter region, supporting around 2,700 jobs during construction and creating opportunities for local businesses,” Mr Joyce said.

The extension is being jointly funded by with the state government who have chipped in another $420 million.

Construction is due to begin by mid-2023, with a completion date of mid-2028.