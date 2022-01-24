Man frees himself from Truck rollover at Wallsend

A truck driver has managed to free himself, after his vehicle rolled at Wallsend this morning.

Emergency Services including Ambulance, Police and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene on Longworth Avenue at around 10:15 on Monday morning.

NSW Ambulance says when they arrived, the male truck driver had freed himself from the vehicle.

He was assessed on the scene by paramedics, and was deemed to have no injuries requiring a trip to the hospital.

Traffic remains heavy in the area. Transport for NSW says there is no right turn from Newcastle Road into Longworth Ave due to the crash and Newcastle Road will close later today for truck salvage.