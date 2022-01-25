Newcastle Council unveils new player in it’s electric vehicle fleet

Newcastle Council has unveiled a new player in it’s transport fleet, as it looks to zero emissions of it’s vehicles by 2030.

The medium rigid Hino truck is the only one of its kind in Newcastle and will replace an ageing diesel vehicle currently used by the Parks and Recreation team.

It’s the first of more to come, and aligns with the council’s sustainability strategy that will see zero emissions from vehicles during the next decade.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen says the truck will see a reduction of emissions by more than 20 tonnes each year.

“Fossil-based liquid fuels such as diesel and unleaded petrol in City of Newcastle cars, trucks, waste fleet, plant and equipment account for more than 90 per cent of our remaining operational carbon emissions.

“This is produced from more than 1.6 million litres used annually across council’s operations,” Cr Clausen said.

The launch of the new truck follows previous trials of electric vehicle within the council’s fleet.

Council says it will be participating in the state government’s recently announced Drive Electric NSW EV fleets incentive, which is set to support the transition of it’s passenger fleet.