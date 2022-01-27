Driver stopped seven times at Cessnock for driving while suspended or disqualified

Police at Cessnock have stopped a man for the seventh time for driving while suspended or disqualified.

At about 8:40am on Australia Day, yesterday, police attached to Highway Patrol stopped the driver of a Holden Commodore on Wollombi Road.

The 30-year-old Maitland man was recognised by police because police had stopped him driving while suspended six times in the previous four months.

For those offences he had finally been disqualified from driving for six months as of last Wednesday.

After being caught for driving while disqualified yesterday, he was arrested and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged for driving whilst disqualified and was bailed with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

Image credit: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Facebook page