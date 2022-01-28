News

Teenagers allegedly rob service station at Maitland

Police are investigating after an armed hold up at a service station at South Maitland earlier this week.

About 11pm on Australia Day, a group of males entered the store and allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife before making off with a number of items including several drinks.

The group believed to be behind the robbery were tracked down at a nearby park by Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers and the Dog Unit, but tried to make a run for it when they spotted police.

After a quick foot pursuit, two boys both aged 16 and an 18-year-old man were arrested.

The man was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and faced court yesterday.

While the two teens were both released pending further inquiries.

