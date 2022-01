A learner driver has been caught nearly five times over the limit at Newcastle.

Officers were called to a driving complaint at Wallsend on Australia Day where a 46-year-old driver was pulled over for a breath test, it was positive.

The driver was taken to Waratah Police Station where they underwent a secondary test which returned a reading of 0.243.

Their learners license was suspended and confiscated on the spot and the driver will face court at the end of February.