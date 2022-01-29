Three people arrested near Newcastle after being caught breaking into cars

Newcastle police arrested three people after they were spotted breaking into cars near Newcastle yesterday.

At about 4:40am officers were told three people were seen breaking into vehicles at North Lambton, two of the offenders were arrested at the scene and the third made a run for it.

They were arrested a short time later and all three were searched with property found on them believed to have been stolen from the vehicles.

Police took them to Waratah Police Station where they were charged as it’s believed they’re also responsible for a number of offences between Mayfield and North Lambton.