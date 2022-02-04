Flying taxis set to take off in Australia

Are air-taxis going to cut down our long daily commutes to just 7 minutes? Aaron Shaw of Sydney Seaplanes chats with Brent about the future of Aussies flying to work.

Listen to the full interview here:

Aaron Shaw is the Founder and Managing Director of Sydney Seaplanes. He’s worked in the aviation sector from airside to commercial operations for major airlines, to piloting light aircraft in the general aviation sector and holds a degree in Aviation Management, a commercial pilot’s licence and a seaplane rating.