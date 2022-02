The Anna Bay COVID-19 testing centre at the Hope UC Church will reopen on Monday.

It’s been closed since before Christmas, out of action for the peak of the Omicron wave. The area only having one testing site at Nelson Bay during this time.

The clinic, on Nelson Bay Road, run by 4Cyte requires no appointments or GP referral.

It will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 3pm.