Asbestos Forces Closure Of Walka Water Works

Asbestos has been found at the Hunter’s Walka Water Works forcing the site’s indefinite closure.

Experts identified the toxic material while assessing it for Maitland Council as part of planning work for future improvements.

The entire facility is now closed to the public as a precaution, while environmental authorities including the EPA, Crown Lands, and SafeWork NSW determine the risk and put a management plan into action.

Council has confirmed asbestos has only been found in parts of the site, and is believed to be linked to the facility’s historical use as a power station.

With the water works now a popular space for events like weddings, the find has left some locals scrambling to find an alternate venue for their special day.

Council has promised to contact those with upcoming bookings and discuss other options.