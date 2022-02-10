Hunter power station to close earlier than expected

AGL has announced it will close two of Australia’s largest coal-fired power stations earlier than expected, including one in the Hunter.

Bayswater Power Station at Muswellbrook was due to close down in 2035, but that date has been brought forward to 2033.

Loy Yang Power Station in Victoria is also set to close three years earlier, now shutting up ship in 2045.

The company says with the closure of the Liddell Power Station in 2023, they will deliver a reduction in annual emissions of 18 to 27 per cent between 2025 – 2034 and by 55 to 60 per cent between 2035 – 2046.

AGL is turning its focus on re purposing existing thermal generation sites as low carbon industrial Energy Hubs, and as a result, emissions will be reduced by 90 million tonnes between 2023 – 2050. That reduction compared to modelled outcomes of previous commitments.

