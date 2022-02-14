Man caught drink-driving twice in one night at Kotara

A 22-year-old has a court date in April after being caught by Newcastle Police drink-driving twice at Kotara, in the same night.

Police say they attended a crash on Park Avenue on Friday Night with reports a Holden Rodeo collided with another parked vehicle.

The male driver failed to stop but was followed to a nearby service station and returned to the scene by a witness, where he was met by police and submitted to a roadside breath test.

He returned a positive result and subsequent tests revealed a 0.133 mid-range reading.

Astoundingly, the driver had been arrested just three hours prior for high-range drink driving nearby. At the time he was charged with high-range PCA and had his licence immediately suspended.

He was charged with mid-range PCA and driving whilst suspended, released on strict bail conditions and will appear before Newcastle Local Court in April.