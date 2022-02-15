Bonza Reveals New Direct Flights From Newcastle To Queensland

The country’s newest budget airline has announced it will fly out of Newcastle.

Bonza Airlines will operate six flights a week from Newcastle Airport from the middle of the year, including two to a new destination.

The company said this morning that four flights a week would go from Newcastle to Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, and for the first time to the Whitsunday Coast in North Queensland, twice a week.

Newcastle Airport CEO Peter Cock says the announcement will help cement the airport as a domestic and international hub.

“This is a real coup for our region, Bonza’s vision to connect Australians aligns with Newcastle Airport’s vision to be the airport the region deserves, directly connecting our region to all the places they would like to travel both domestically and internationally,” Mr Cock said.

The six flights a week are expected to start mid-2022, following regulatory approval.