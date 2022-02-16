Elderly Man Assaulted In Violent Break And Enter At Medowie

Police are investigating an alleged aggravated break and enter in Medowie overnight.

About 6.30pm, police have been told an 81-year-old man was inside his home on Kindlebark Street when two men and a woman forced entry to the home.

The man was then assaulted by the group, whilst several items inside the home were damaged and smashed.

The group left a short time later before the man contacted police.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.