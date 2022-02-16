Missing cycling link from Lake Macquarie to Newcastle now complete

A 4.6 kilometre shared pathway from Speers Point to Glendale has officially opened, filling in a missing link for continuous cycling from Eleebana to the University of Newcastle.

The final piece of the puzzle comes with a $10.5 million price tag and includes upgraded pedestrian crossing, new kerbs and gutters, a 550 metre fence along the golf course and more than 15,000 shrubs, trees and plants.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says it brings the city’s total off-road shared paths to more than 115 kilometres.

“This kind of infrastructure promoted healthy lifestyles, improves our environment by taking cars off the road and provides important links between suburbs.

“It is an important step in our region’s roll-out of sustainable commuter transport options,” Cr Fraser said.

Council has used the project completion as a launchpad for its new online cycling map, where cyclists can go for an overview of routes throughout the local government area. The online tool also provides information on route safety, difficulty and whether it’s off or on-road.