Appeal launched for information into whereabouts of missing woman from Rutherford

An appeal has been launch for information into the whereabouts of a missing woman from Rutherford.

18-year-old Zharnee Mitchelmore was last seen at Fagans Parade on Sunday around 6pm.

Police were contacted when she failed to return home and inquiries into her whereabouts have been commenced.

Zharnee has an intellectual disability and there are concerns about her welfare.

She’s described as being Aboriginal-Torres Strait Islander in appearance, 160 centimetres tall, solid build with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with info about her whereabouts is asked to contact Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers.