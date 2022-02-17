Merewether Man Nabbed After Alleged Armed Hold Up In Sydney

An investigation into the armed hold up of a pharmacy in Sydney’s inner-west has led police back to the Hunter.

About 3.40pm yesterday, police were called to a pharmacy on Glebe Point Road, Glebe, following reports of an armed robbery.

Local police officers attended a short time later and were told a man had entered the pharmacy, before allegedly threatening two employees – a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman – and demanding prescription medication.

He fled the pharmacy a short time later with a stash of meds.

The employees of the pharmacy were not injured.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, officers attached to Police Transport Command arrested a 30-year-old man at Cardiff Railway Station about 7pm.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.

The Merewether man was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.