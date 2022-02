Detectives are investigating a possible shooting at Muswellbrook overnight.

Around 9.15pm, police were told a 28-year-old man had presented to hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

A home on Richmond Street was declared a crime scene with officers seizing a number of items for examination.

The man was taken to the John Hunter for treatment; his wound is not considered life-threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.