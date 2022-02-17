Plans For Massive New Event Precinct At Morisset Weighed

Lake Macquarie could soon be home to Australia’s biggest water park, if a new entertainment precinct gets the green light from Council.

Under the proposed $235m revamp of Morisset Golf Course, to be known as Cedar Mill, a new 50,000 seat outdoor concert venue, cafes and restaurants, tourist accommodation and the massive aquatic park could be built.

Winarch Capital’s pitch for a new entertainment precinct hopes to attract headline international artists and performers to the region.

According to the developers, construction could see more than a thousand tradies employed, and up to 475 permanent jobs on offer when it opens.

The project would require earthworks to establish an amphitheater, construction of a stage and delay towers, pedestrian and vehicle access to and within the site, as well as associated infrastructure and landscaping.

Plans for the 90-hectare development will be weighed up by Council at it’s next meeting on Monday evening.