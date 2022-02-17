Police on the hunt for Adamstown armed robber

Newcastle Police are on the hunt for a man who held up a fast food store at Adamstown overnight.

About 9:40pm, the man armed with a meat cleaver, entered the store and demanded money from TWO employees.

One of them handed over cash before the man fled on foot along Brunker Road.

A crime scene has been established and police are looking for the offender who was wearing all black clothing, with his face covered, wearing gloves and carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

As investigations continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.