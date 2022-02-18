Police Hunting Pair Over Alleged Armed Hold Up Near Singleton

An investigation has been launched after an armed robbery near Singleton earlier this week.

Police rushed to a service station at Dunolly on Wednesday night to reports of a hold up by two men – armed with knives.

It is alleged they entered the store just before midnight and threatened a female employee – demanding cash which she handed over before both men fled.

They were last seen heading towards Bridgeman Road on foot.

Officers are looking for the men – describing one as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late teens to early 20s and thinly built. He was wearing a black t-shirt, light brown pants and black joggers, with his face covered.

The second is also believed to be thin and around the same age. He was dressed in a white one-piece suit, with a white shirt covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000