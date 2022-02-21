Train chaos on the Hunter line after industrial dispute

There’s transport chaos across the region today with the snap cancellation of all train services.

An industrial dispute left Transport for NSW saying early this morning it couldn’t run services safely – the disruptions come after talks between Transport for NSW and the Rail Tram and Bus Union broke down on Sunday night.

That means services south and west of Newcastle, as well as all Sydney trains, have been cancelled.

Transport for NSW have said on their website it was unavoidable.

“It was clear at midnight following a weekend of intensive negotiations between Transport for NSW, NSW TrainLink and the RBTU, that Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink would not be able to safely operate train services.”

“This was a difficult decision to make but we cannot and will not compromise on safety.”

“We apologise to customers for what is clearly an unacceptable course of action.”

Transport authorities are scrambling to sort out alternative bus services, but commuters are advised to make other arrangements.

More details and latest on transport: https://transportnsw.info/

Image credit: RTBU Express website