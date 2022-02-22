Investigations ongoing after shot fired inside new Maitland Hospital

An investigation is underway to work out how a bullet was fired inside the new Maitland Hospital.

Corrective Services NSW confirmed they’re looking into an incident earlier this month where a gun was discharged in a bathroom of the hospital at about 2:45pm on February 7 during a shift change for a routine inmate escort.

The weapon is understood to have discharged as guards attempted to transfer it from one guard to the other.

There were no injuries.

It’s understood local police were called in initially and cleared the officers of any criminality determining it was simply an accident.

An internal investigation by corrective services is ongoing.