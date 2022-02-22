Major entertainment at Morisset precinct given green light

Lake Macquarie Council has given the go-ahead for a major entertainment precinct at Morisset.

Councillors voted unanimously last night to approve a development application for the Cedar Mill event site on the former Morisset Country Club golf course which will be able to stage outdoor performances for up to 30,000 people.

Winarch Capital’s application is central to the multi-million dollar development of the site which also includes a tourist park, outdoor gardens, café, restaurant, splash park and other recreation areas.

Mayor Kay Fraser said the development would boost the profile of Morisset and help realise the area’s untapped potential.

“The development will have positive economic benefits for the Morisset and the city, facilitating exciting new tourism and entertainment opportunities,” Cr Fraser said.

“It will create jobs in the area and generate significant flow-on benefits for local tourism operators, hospitality vendors, equipment providers and other businesses that support and supply the event industry.”

“It will boost the night-time economy and provide much-needed new social and recreational amenities for the people of Morisset and surrounding communities.”

Cr Fraser said the Cedar Mill facility would help achieve desired growth and development outcomes for Morisset outlined in both Council’s strategic plans and the Draft Hunter Regional Plan 2041, which identifies the town as a ‘Regionally Significant Growth Area’.

“Morisset is growing quickly already; investors and families have discovered the area’s attributes and are making the choice to relocate there. We have engaged the University of Newcastle to undertake a Resilience and Growth Study for Morisset and the South West Precinct to ensure that growth is sustainable and addresses the needs of the community.”

Winarch Capital managing director Paul Lambess welcomed Council’s decision.

“We are proud of the work we have put in to get Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie to this point,” Paul Lambess said.

“This project represents an enormous opportunity for the south-western corridor of Lake Macquarie and we appreciate the collaborative and progressive approach that Lake Macquarie City Council has taken in recognising that opportunity to create jobs and help Morisset reach its potential.”

Image credit: Lake Macquarie Council