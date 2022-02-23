Ride Dungog gets cash to develop more than 25km of new trails

Nearly a million dollars in funding has been announced to give tourism a boost in Dungog.

$873,000 will enable Ride Dungog to collaborate with the community and key stakeholders on the planning and development of more than 25 km of new trails, directly benefiting the region’s tourism and hospitality sector.

The funding is through the Federal Government’s Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.

“An increase in recreational trail development will mean Dungog Shire can significantly broaden its tourism appeal, by tapping into the trail-based tourism and events market,” Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said.

“Dungog Shire is set to become an economically and environmentally sustainable trails destination, offering diverse and immersive trail experiences that will open up the World Heritage listed Barrington Tops National Park to many more visitors and locals.”

Ride Dungog president Chloe Chick said the increasing demand for multi-use recreational trails would stimulate more service and business opportunities for the local area.

“We want the community to come together to develop this great tourism project,” Chloe Chick said.

“With the region hard hit by drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic, we believe there are significant opportunities to boost our local economy through the tourism and jobs that will be created.”

“In addition, opening up this access to our beautiful ridgetops will provide positive health and wellbeing outcomes for the entire community,” she said.