Man behind bars after cooler bag of drugs allegedly found in his car

A wanted man is behind bars after a police chase and drug bust at Beresfield.

Police say they were patrolling the area looking for a man at about 6pm on Friday, February 18, when they attempted to stop an Audi near Weakleys Drive.

The vehicle fled at speed and a pursuit was initiated south towards the M1 Motorway. The pursuit didn’t last long though after the Audi crashed into a guard rail.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested and police searched the vehicle allegedly finding a cooler bag thatcontained more than 30 individual sealed plastic bags containing a white substance believed to be methylamphetamine.

Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter Police District detectives attended to assist, with a search warrant carried out at a home in Thornton.

During the search, several mobile phones, electronic equipment, foreign currency, num-chuks and ammunition were seized for further examination.

The man was taken to Toronto Police Station and charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, possess prohibited drug and supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug. He was formally refused bail on the weekend and will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in April.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.