Man charged after being found with a taser in Mayfield

A man has been charged after he was caught with a taser at Mayfield on Sunday.

Police were in the area following a break-and-enter, and spotted the man in a laneway on Maitland Road.

He ran from officers who chased him through several properties, before stealing a bike to assist his escape efforts, but was caught up with a few streets away.

The 29-year-old was arrested and found in possession of the taser.

He was charged with a range of offences including possess prohibited weapon, stealing, enter enclosed land, breach of bail and domestic violence offences.