Police Nab Alleged Drunk Driver Twice In Same Week

A man will face charges after being caught out allegedly drink driving not once, but twice in a week.

Police first nabbed the 54-year-old on Sandy Creek Road at Ellalong after he allegedly blew .093 over the legal limit and was found to be driving on a suspended license.

He was whacked with charges for mid-range drink driving and driving while disqualified.

But it clearly didn’t phase him, police finding the same man back behind the wheel just four days later in Cessnock.

When he realised he had been spotted, he allegedly attempted to ditch the car on the side of the road and walk off.

But officers quickly caught up with him and he then fessed up with alcohol again detected in his system.

The 54-year-old was released on conditional bail after being formally charged and handed a March court date.