Works kick off on local playgrounds across Newcastle

Works have officially kicked of at the first of four new playgrounds at a parks across Newcastle.

The Western Suburbs are getting the most love with upgrades at McCauley Park at Tarro, Bernborough Avenue in Maryland and McInnes Reserve at Minmi.

Kotara Park is also getting a new design and equipment upgrade.

The city has 134 playgrounds, with council upgrading four per year as part of its asset renewal works program. This year $650,000 is being spent across the four facilities.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says she’s thrilled to see the delivery of improved recreational opportunities for children across the local government area including those in the growing western corridor.

“We know how much our community values open spaces and their local playgrounds, which is why we’re investing $650,000 to upgrade four local playgrounds this year.

“The city’s playgrounds provide local children and families with the opportunity to spend more time outdoors and engage in an active and healthy lifestyle.

“I’m thrilled to see work beginning at McCauley Park in Tarro, which will feature a new-look play area designed to cater for a wide range of ages featuring swings, slides, climbing, and balancing components. I can’t wait to see the projects kick off in Minmi, Maryland and Kotara as well.

“I’m also looking forward to the completion of the Wallsend Active Hub mid this year, which was designed to address the need for non-formal sporting facilities in the city’s western corridor and will include an expanded playspace, bike track, multi-sport courts, rebound wall, climbing wall and fitness stations.

“This $1.5 million project is transforming Federal Park into a vibrant hub of activity and will become a destination not only for residents in surrounding suburbs but for families from outside the area who will enjoy the mix of informal recreational spaces it offers,” Ms Nelmes said.

Image: Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes at McCauley Park in Tarro