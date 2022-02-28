Comment sought on shutting Testers Hollow for a weekend to get work done

Cessnock residents are being asked to put up with a short-term headache for a long-term road improvement.

The $17 million Testers Hollow project on Cessnock Road, funded by the Australian and NSW Governments, is in full swing but the next part of work could involve shutting the road for a weekend.

Construction has been underway for the last 12 months on the new two-lane road which will be 1.5 metres higher than the existing thoroughfare.

NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said work has reached an important stage, requiring a section of Cessnock Road to be temporarily closed over one weekend.

“The community is being invited to have their say on the closure and the detour route,” Taylor Martin said.

“We’re building the new road alongside the existing thoroughfare to minimise traffic impacts while work is carried out.”

“To work across the full project and complete this as quickly and as safely as possible, we’re proposing to temporarily close the road in both directions from Avery Lane to about 600 metres north over one full weekend.”

The temporary closure would take place over a weekend in April to be determined, from 6.30 pm Friday to 5.30 am Monday, weather permitting.

Light vehicles would be detoured via the Hunter Expressway, Buchanan Road, Mount Vincent Road and the New England Highway to rejoin Cessnock Road. This would add about 18 minutes to travel time. Heavy vehicles would detour via John Renshaw Drive to the New England Highway, adding about 23 minutes to travel time.

Access for emergency services would be maintained at all times and bus services would continue during the closure.

The community is invited to comment on the proposed detour by Wednesday 16 March 2022 by email to testershollow@daracon.com.au or by phone on 1800 595 220.

Transport for NSW will carefully consider the feedback received, and will keep the community updated on the outcomes and next steps for the project.

For more information, visit www.nswroads.work/testershollow.

Image credit: Transport for NSW