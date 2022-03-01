$3.7m Blackbutt Village Facelift To Kick Of Next Month

New Lambton’s Blackbutt Village is set for a $3.7-million facelift next month.

Newcastle Council is kicking off work aimed at making the Orchardtown Road strip a safer and more attractive local shopping hub.

A new pedestrian crossing and the introduction of a 40km per hour High Pedestrian Activity Area will hopefully mean walking to and from Blackbutt Reserve will be safer.

Wider footpaths and new plazas will also be installed with all the bells and whistles, including street furniture, lighting and gardens will set the scene for more outdoor dining.

Council could call time on unlimited parking nearby though, with locals and businesses to give feedback on options for timed parking in the area sometime in the next few months.

“Parking safety and turnover issues have been strongly identified throughout community consultation to date, and we’ll continue to speak with local businesses and residents to ensure ease of access to the upgraded Local Centre for locals, customers and visitors,” Council’s Traffic and Transport Manager Ryan Tranter said.

The entire project is expected to be complete by early 2024.