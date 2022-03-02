Detectives Zero In On Masked Man In Ocean Baths Stabbing Investigation

Detectives have released a photo of a man as they investigate a stabbing at Newcastle Ocean Baths last year.

On the evening of June 14, an 18-year-old man was rushed to hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds to the back, and has since recovered from his injuries.

Strike Force Coybil has now released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is shown wearing dark clothing and carrying a light-coloured backpack, with his face covered.

Anyone who may be able to assist detectives is urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.