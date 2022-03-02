Man charged with alleged sexual touching of a teenager at a house party

A man will face court in April charged over the alleged sexual assault of a teenager at Port Stephens.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers allege a female was assaulted at a house party at Raymond Terrace on Saturday night, It’s understood she appeared to be uncomfortable and then told partygoers before the man had left.

He was told to leave.

The 29-year-old man was then arrested at Hornsby Police Station on Sunday.

He’s been granted strict conditional bail to appear in court where he’ll face five counts of sexual touching and one count of sexual assault.