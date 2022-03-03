Clean Up Australia Day Chairman, Pip Kiernan said there’s no doubt the amount of plastic waste has been surging because of the pandemic, that’s why on Clean Up Australia Day volunteers will unmask the impact of the problem by tallying the number of face masks collected and removed from the environment.

Richard King spoke to Clean Up Australia Day Chairman, Pip Kiernan, who wants to see more innovative designs of PPE that are safe without having such a dramatic impact on the environment.

Listen to the podcast here.