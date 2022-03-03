Intense rainfall headed for the Hunter

The Hunter will be feeling its share of the east coast low that’s tracking along the coast of NSW this morning.

The weather system is sitting about 140 kilometres east of Newcastle at the moment and will lead to heavy rainfall, which could result in flash flooding. it is forecast to develop over parts of the Hunter during this morning before starting to ease from this evening.

Locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible with thunderstorms and rainfall total of more than 200 millimetres.

Local State Emergency Service units are providing sandbags to locals who need them: