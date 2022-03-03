Intense rainfall headed for the Hunter

The Hunter will be feeling its share of the east coast low that’s tracking along the coast of NSW this morning.
The weather system is sitting about 140 kilometres east of Newcastle at the moment and will lead to heavy rainfall, which could result in flash flooding. it is forecast to develop over parts of the Hunter during this morning before starting to ease from this evening.
Locally intense rainfall leading to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible with thunderstorms and rainfall total of more than 200 millimetres.
Local State Emergency Service units are providing sandbags to locals who need them:
- Cessnock SES Unit self service sandbag collection points are available from 9:30am at:
– Pokolbin, – Col Turnbull Pde
– Wollombi RFS – Wollombi rd Wollombi
– Laguna RFS – Great N Rd Laguna
Sand and bags are available for members of the public to collect, if you need them outside these times then call the SES on 132500.
As teams are out responding to requests for assistance, this is a self service sandbag collection point with empty hessian bags and sand – please BYO shovel to fill the bags.
- The Maitland SES Unit is open this morning from 9am with sandbags available
- Lake Macquarie SES Unit has sandbags available at their Boolaroo headquarters