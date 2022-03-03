Whirlwind Of Live Music, Comedy and Micro-Theatre Booked For Newcastle As Locals Get Back Out And About

Live performances are set to be back with a bang in Newcastle.

There is almost 70 shows booked across 18 local venues over the next two months, including at the city’s newly-opened Comedy Club.

The busy line up is being supported through Council’s Locally Made and Played grants, aimed at helping the Covid-ravaged cultural scene get back on it’s feet.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said few industries had been harder hit by the economic impact of the pandemic than the performing arts and hospitality sectors.

“With the NSW Government easing Covid-19 restrictions, now is the perfect time to incentivise our city’s venues to host live performances as people start to return with a renewed confidence,” Cr Nelmes said.

The criteria for funding has now been widened to allow comedy and micro-theatre to benefit, and the cut off date for performances has also been pushed out to the end of April.

Venues can apply for up to $1500 to host shows, and pay local artists $300 of that per performance.

There is more information on Newcastle Council’s website.