Clandestine Ice Lab Raided By Drug Squad In East Maitland

Police have shut down a clandestine drug lab in East Maitland this week.

Suspicions were raised about certain activity at an address on High Street last Sunday February 27.

The Drug and Firearms Squad nabbed a 34-year-old man in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he drove from the garage of the premises on High Street just before 2am.

A sweep of the vehicle allegedly uncovered more than 1 kilo of ice and opium.

A few hours later officers launched a pre-dawn raid at the same property where they uncovered a clandestine laboratory operating there.

During the search, a number of items believed to be used in the manufacture of ice were seized.

A 36-year-old man was hit with manufacturing and supply charges for a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

The younger man also copped drug manufacture, supply and possession charges, and will remain in custody until Monday when he will front Maitland Local Court.