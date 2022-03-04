Labor commit millions to M1 link at Mandalong Road

The Labor Party has committed millions of dollars towards an M1 link on Mandalong Road at Morriset.

If elected, Labor has announced they will invest $30 million to upgrade Mandalong Road between Morisset and the M1 in partnership with Lake Macquarie Council who have committed $10 million of their own money.

The investment would unlock 6,500 new jobs, 4,500 new dwellings and $1.2 billion of capital investment over the next two to five years alone according to Council modelling.

“Labor will fund new roundabouts at the Gateway Boulevard and Wyee Road intersections and a dual carriageway link in between.”

“This investment will help develop Morisset into a key Hunter hub for jobs, housing and economic development.”

“While the Morrison-Joyce Government wastes money on rorted car park funds, an Albanese Labor Government will make the infrastructure investments that actually matter to local communities, delivering secure local jobs across the Hunter.”

Catherine King, the Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development will be at Morriset to make the announcement today with Jason Clare, the Shadow Minister for Regional Services and Hunter MP Joel Fitzgibbon.

Labor’s candidate for the Federal election in the Hunter seat Dan Repacholi would have been front and centre for the announcement but he’s at home isolating with COVID-19.