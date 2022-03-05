Maitland hosting a thousand young athletes and their families this weekend

Maitland is hosting a thousand young athletes and their families for the second time in six weeks this weekend.

The Maitland Regional Athletic Centre hosted the NSW Country Championships earlier this year, and this weekend the same venue is holding the Little Athletics NSW Kumon State Combined Carnival.

Up to a thousand athletes, officials, and their families for a state level athletics meet.

Athletes competing in the U15’s age group also have the opportunity to be selected in the NSW team to attend the Australian Little Athletics National Championships based on their performances across the weekend.

Of the many hundreds of young athletes heading to the carnival, 30 are from local Little Athletics clubs right here in Maitland, with dozens more from surrounding clubs in places like Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock, and Singleton.

“For Maitland to be hosting its second major athletics meet this year is a testament to the quality of the facilities we have here, and how proud we should be as a community to attract so many visitors on what is fast becoming a regular basis,’ said Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold.

“As it was for the NSW Country Championships, it’ll be a great boost to our local economy, especially small businesses and accommodation providers, for so many people to be coming to Maitland and spending their weekend with us.”

“The Kumon State Combined Carnival is one of Little Athletics NSW major events for the season which is hosted in regional locations across NSW annually,” said Little Athletics NSW CEO, Rebecca Shaw.

“We’re excited to bring it to Maitland for the first time following the opening of the new facility 18 months ago and we can’t wait for what is sure to be a memorable weekend for everyone,” she said.

Image credit: Philip Penfold Mayor Facebook page