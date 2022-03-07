Hunter bracing for more flooding rain

With all of the rain about at the moment, parts of the Hunter region are on flood watch.

The NSW State Emergency Service said moderate flooding is occurring along the Wollombi Brook at Bulga and major flooding is possible.

The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is currently at 3.76 metres falling slowly with moderate flooding. The Wollombi Brook may reach the major flood level (4.60 m) early Tuesday, slightly later than previously forecast and further rises are possible.

Minor flooding is also lively along the Lower Hunter Rive.

The Hunter River at Singleton may reach the minor flood level of 10 metres on Tuesday morning with further rises possible. The SES said they are expecting inundation of low-lying areas in and around Glennriding, Dunolly, Combo and Whittingham, low-lying areas of East Singleton and Whittingham may be impacted by minor road closures, Bridgeman Road may close 500 metres north of the New England Highway intersection and all Riverside park access is closed.

The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is likely to reach the minor flood level of 5.90 metres on Tuesday morning and further rises are possible.

Low lying farmland may be affected, farmers are advised to monitor equipment and livestock. For Maitland the SES have said Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn is closed, Oakhampton Heights may become isolated due to buildup of residents should monitor the situation and act accordingly and Windermere Road at Windermere may be cut just past Windermere House.

For Raymond Terrace residents should monitor the River conditions moving pumps and livestock accordingly.

The advice from the SES for anyone who could be impacted by floodwaters:

Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground

Image credit: Hunter SES Facebook Page