Newcastle could be home to nuclear powered submarines

Newcastle could be home to Australia’s fleet of nuclear powered submarines.

In the AUKUS deal with the US and the UK, Australia will be getting a fleet of nuclear powered submarines. The deal was controversial last year as it meant a previous deal between France and Australia to build a fleet of submarines was canned.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce today that Newcastle, Port Kembla and Brisbane are the three places on the east coast being considered as locations for the submarines.

The base would cost around $10 billion.

Those three sites are being considered as they are close to sufficient infrastructure, reasonably close to Australia’s primary maritime training and operational areas and close to deep water and weapons storage and loading facilities.

More to come.