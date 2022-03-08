Belford Locals Rescued From Flash Flooding With More Rain Set To Lash The Hunter

Residents of a Belford property along the New England Highway had to be rescued by the SES overnight.

Localised flash flooding from an intense downpour of rain caused more than 1 meter of floodwater to inundate the house.

The Hunter is bracing for more wild weather with another low pressure system expected to deepen into an East Coast Low off the coast today and into tomorrow.

A severe weather warning is in place for heavy rain and damaging winds.

The State Emergency Services is warning it could lead to dangerous flash flooding across the region’s already swollen catchments.

For now minor flooding is occurring along the Lower Hunter River at Maitland and is expected at Singleton, but major flooding is potentially on the cards.

A level of 10 meters is expected at Singleton this morning, and is likely to exceed that later this afternoon and rise even further to 13 meters tomorrow.

At Maitland’s Belmore Bridge, the river may reach the moderate flood level at 8.90 meters on Thursday.

Locals in Raymond Terrace are keeping a close eye on the situation, with upstream peaks offering a prediction of what could be in store for them.

The Upper Hunter is in the clear for the moment but the SES is warning the area isn’t entirely out of the woods, with the predicted deluge potentially leading to further rises along the Hunter and Goulburn Rivers and the Wollombi Brook.