Dozens of residents evacuated from Raymond Terrace unit after fire broke out

Dozens of residents were evacuated from a unit block at Raymond Terrace overnight after a fire broke out.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews received the call at 8:20pm to the fire in a block of 14 units on Glenelg Street. When they arrived 40 residents were evacuated as a precaution.

One man in his 50s was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the fire and check the block was clear for residents to return.

Damage was contained to one unit where the fire started in a kitchen.

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom