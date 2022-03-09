Hunter River level rises causing flooding across the region

The rainfall seen across the Hunter since the weekend is causing major problems along the Hunter River.

SINGLETON

Parts of Singleton are facing major flooding from this morning. Last night local SES volunteers doorknocked residents along the Hunter River at Combo, Dunolly, Glenridding and the low lying areas of Whittingham and Scotts Flat Road issuing evacuation warnings.

It wasn’t long after that those residents were directed to move to higher ground.

Singleton Heights Diggers is the evacuation centre open in town.

The River is expected to reach 13.5 metres this morning.

MAITLAND

Moderate flooding is likely at Maitland – the Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is likely to exceed the moderate flood level of 8.90 metres this morning. The river level may reach around 9.80 metres Thursday evening, with moderate flooding.

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace may reach around 2.80 metres 7:00 am Wednesday, slightly after the high tide, with minor flooding. Further rises are possible.

Minor flooding is no longer likely in the Upper Hunter though rises are still possible with forecast rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

A separate minor flood warning is current for the Paterson and Williams Rivers.

WOLLOMBI/BULGA

Emergency Services area aware of a number of properties in the Wollombi and Laguna area have been isolated due to flood waters and associated road closures.

Major flooding is occurring along the Wollombi Brook at Bulga. Moderate flooding is occurring at Wollombi. The Wollombi Brook at Wollombi may reach around 11.00 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with moderate flooding.

The Wollombi Brook at Bulga is currently at 6.79 metres, which is above the March 2021 peak (6.63 m), and rising with major flooding. The Wollombi Brook at Bulga may reach around 7.20 metres Wednesday morning, with major flooding.

Advice from the NSW SES for people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider: