Man arrested after leading police on a pursuit at Newcastle with a child in the car

A man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit at Newcastle with a child in the car.

Newcastle Police District officers say at about 6:30pm on Saturday, Traffic and Highway Patrol detected a vehicle driving well above the speed limit at Kotara. The driver was clocked traveling 30km/hr over the signposted speed limit.

The driver attempted to avoid police and when they didn’t stop a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle was chased through various streets around Kotara and Adamstown Heights before crashing into a parked car, a front fence and a tree.

Police arrested the driver, who was on p-plates, and discovered he had a 6-year-old child in the vehicle with him.

The 30-year-old driver was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with Police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, exceed speed > 30 km, Negligent driving and drive whilst disqualified.

The driver appeared before Newcastle Local Court, and was given conditional bail to appear again later in the month.

At the time of the driver was already subject to a disqualification period and serving a Community Corrections Order for other offences.