Batteries to power the Hunter region and boost the grid

Three new battery projects have been unveiled across the Hunter, in a bid to improve the flexibility and efficiency of the energy grid.

Australian company Firm Power is getting Environmental Impact Statements ready for the batteries at Beresfield, Awaba and Muswellbrook.

The Beresfield Battery Energy Storage System will be a 100 megawatt stand-alone battery. Land has been secured for the project adjacent to the Ausgrid Substation. Once it is approved construction would take between nine and twelve months and would ideally be done by late 2022.

That site would be expected to operate for approximately 20 years.

The Muswellbrook Battery Energy Storage System would be much the same, 100 megawatts and located adjacent to Ausgrid’s Muswellbrook Substation.

The Awaba Battery Energy Storage System will be a 50 megawatt stand-along battery located adjacent to Ausgrid’s Awaba Substation and would also be expected to be built by the end of the year.

The projects form Firm Energy’s ‘Hunter Dispatchable Energy System’.

Image credit: Fluence Gridstack/Firm Power