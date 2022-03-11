Police nab repeat offender for alleged break and enter offences in Newcastle

Police have nabbed a repeat offender for alleged break and enter offences in Newcastle.

Newcastle Police District officers say on Monday, March 7th, a break and enter was reported at Cooks Hill with police identifying a 40-year-old as a person of interest.

The following day a pharmacy at Hamilton was allegedly robbed at knifepoint and police identified the same person as being responsible.

Just after 6pm on Wednesday, March 9th, a police officer identified the person in Newcastle West.

The person attempted to flee and resisted police arrest but was handcuffed shortly after.

They were taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with armed robbery, break and enter, trespass and resist arrest.

The person was refused bail, appeared in court and formally refused bail for an appearance in May.

At the time of the offences, the person was also subject to a supervision order by Community Corrections for another offence.