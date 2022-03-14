Driver’s licence suspended after he was caught over the limit at Islington

A man has been caught out behind the wheel allegedly two and a half times over the legal alcohol limit in Newcastle.

Several witnesses called the police early on Saturday morning after a car accident on Fern Street at Islington.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a 31-year-old male driver had managed to crash into not one, but two parked cars.

A breath test at the scene returned a positive result and later on after he was arrested and taken back to the police station he allegedly blew 0.111 which is mid-range.

He had his license immediately suspended and was slapped with a court date.