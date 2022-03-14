Public help wanted after stabbing at Nelson Bay

Police are asking the public for their help after a stabbing at Nelson Bay yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Donald Street just after 1:30pm yesterday following reports of a brawl.

A short time later Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers went to a home on Shoal Bay Road where they found a 41-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his back.

Police helped the man until NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived to treat him. The man was flown to the John Hunter Hospital suffering collapsed lungs, bruising and lacerations to his head.

A number of items were seized from Donald Street for forensic examination.

A crime scene was also established and examined by specialist forensic officers.

Police believe there were witnesses to the incident and if you were on Donald Street yesterday afternoon and haven’t come forward with information or told police what you saw, you’re being encouraged to come forward. So is anyone with dashcam footage.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Information can be provided anonymously.