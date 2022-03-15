Maitland woman charged over alleged threats to Australian Senator

A woman from Maitland has been charged along with a man from Sydney over online threats to an Australian Senator.

Australian Federal Police laid the charges on Tuesday morning, after executing search warrants on their respective homes. A mobile phone was seized from the man’s home.

The 41-year-old Hunter woman and 29-year-old Harrington Park man are accused of sending two separate threatening messages on November 23, 2021 which threatened or advocated violent acts.

The woman has been charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and faces up to five years imprisonment.

The man has been charged with threatening to cause harm to a Commonwealth public official and faces up to seven years imprisonment.

Image: AFP